The Grenada team did not disappoint in its representation of the Spice Isle at the Carifta Games held in Jamaica over the Easter weekend. Grenada secured 6 medals: 1 gold and 5 bronze.

Many of the athletes landed their personal best, and Grenada is proud of their accomplishments. Minister for Sports Hon. Yolande Bain Horsford says the talent displayed by the athletes in the weekend games as well as in their previous competitions has been quite impressive.

Minister Bain Horsford congratulated the athletes, as well as their parents and coaches on a job well done. “Grenada is doing very well in athletics in every sense of the word,” she said, “and I want to applaud their efforts and wish them well as they continue to lift Grenada higher.”

Minister Bain-Horsford says government would continue to give the necessary support to the athletes and will do what it takes to develop sports in Grenada. She added that the athletes have shown that with hard work, commitment, and determination they will be victorious. “We are indeed proud of your accomplishments and hats off to you as we continue along this journey of displaying your passion in the sport of Track and Field.”

The Minister also gave special commendation to gold Medalist Rayvon Telesford, who, with a throw of 62.80 metres in the Under-17 boys javelin, was the only gold medal winner for Grenada. “You believed you could do it and you went out there and you did it. This is an accomplishment worth celebrating.”

In commending the bronze medalists, Minister Bain Horsford encouraged them to continue striving to reach their maximum potential.

Cameron Thomas attained Bronze in the Under-20 boys Javelin – 60.80 metres

Nazzio John : Under-20 boys 200 metres – 21.70 seconds

Ahsharean Enoe : Under-20 girls high jump -1.65 metres

Sherena Alexander : Under-17 girls javelin – 42.57 metres

Isaiah Patrick: Under 20 boys pole vault – 3.70 metres

The Ministry of Sports is also proud of the participation of athletes who did not attain medals at the games and encourages them to continue in their passion for the sport. The team returns to Grenada tonight.

GIS