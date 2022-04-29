The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force admonishes the general public and in particular, motorists to exercise extreme caution when travelling through a portion of road from Beausejour, St George to the Perseverance landfill.

This appeal is to forewarn motorists of the presence of silt and mud deposits on the road surface as a result of the current earth excavation and transporting to the decommissioned landfill.

The Traffic Department anticipates the cooperation of all motorists and communities affected by this project.

Office of Commissioner of Police