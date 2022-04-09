by Linda Straker

Credit union robbed on 8 April by masked gunmen

Facebook page notice said branch was “closed until further notice due to an emergency”

Third financial institution between 2019 and 2022, to be affected by daytime robbery

Police have confirmed that a small branch of one of the island’s credit unions was robbed on 8 April by masked men brandishing guns.

It is unclear the amount of money stolen in the incident which happened during the mid-morning period.

“Yes, I can confirm that the robbery occurred and presently I am awaiting an official report. Officers are currently at the scene, so once information becomes available, I will share,” said Officer Desmond Richards, Head of the Community Relations Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force.

Reports circulating on social media said that the Communal Credit Union branch at Perdmontemps, St David was robbed. A notice on the Facebook page of the financial institution said that it was “closed until further notice due to an emergency.”

This is the third financial institution between 2019 and 2022, to be affected by daytime robbery. In October 2019, the Carriacou branch of the Grenada Union of Teachers Credit Union was robbed by armed masked men, and in October 2021 a similar act occurred at the Carriacou branch of the Grenada Co-operative Bank.

The men involved in the 2019 and 2021 robberies are Tobagonians. They are currently at the Richmond Hill Prison awaiting trial.