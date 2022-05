Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell on Friday extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late Celia Clyne Edwards, Queen’s Counsel.

According to Dr Mitchell, Clyne-Edwards distinguished herself as part of the legal fraternity and went above and beyond in fighting for her clients.

Her passing, he said, represents a tremendous loss to the legal profession in Grenada.

Clyne-Edwards passed away on Thursday.

GIS