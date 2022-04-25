by Linda Straker

Prime Minister is scheduled to address nation on Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Has given strong indication that there will be a general election date in 2022

Once Parliament is dissolved there must be a general election in 90 days

Dr Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister and Political Leader of the ruling New National Party (NNP) has announced that Grenada’s parliament will soon be dissolved, paving the way for the holding of general elections.

The upcoming general election is constitutionally due no later than June 2023, but he has given strong indication that there will be a general election date in 2022. The Westminster style of governance provides for the Prime Minister to call general elections any time.

Addressing a political meeting on Sunday night in the parish of St Patrick where the candidates for St Patrick West and St Patrick East were presented to the people of those constituencies, Dr Mitchell told hundreds of supporters that the process for calling an election starts with the dissolution of parliament.

He then disclosed that he will soon be asking the Governor-General who is the head of state, to dissolve Parliament. “As we move forward, I want to say, there are two stages for a general election. The Prime Minister has to call on the Governor-General to dissolve parliament – that is the first stage,” he told the jubilant supporters who were blowing shells and waving placards made with the pictures of candidates for the party.

“In other words, the minute I do that, the minute that the Governor-General issued that proclamation for the dissolution of Parliament, I am no longer a representative, I will still be the Prime Minister… I am explaining to you what the process is, so very soon, very soon, it might be a little sleep and wake you don’t know. I will ask the Governor-General to dissolve the Parliament of this country,” he announced.

“Brothers and sisters after that is done, there is a period of time, the maximum period allowed for calling general elections, it cannot be too long after. Then I will make the announcement because the bell is scratching me leg…in that announcement, will be the date for nomination day for the next general election and a period of time, sisters and brothers a short period afterwards for the election date to be held,” he said.

“I am making it clear tonight therefore, all constituencies get your canvas report ready. Some say I am calling it in May, some say in June, some say when Santa Claus coming. Well, I am telling you that your election date will be announced soon,” said the Prime Minister who traditionally announced the election date at a political meeting, but the dissolution of parliament in a national address.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the nation on Tuesday, 26 April 2022. Approximately, 2 weeks ago he promised to address the nation and one of the announcements was the names of the people who will serve on a committee to chart the way forward following the ruling by the Court that Pension Disqualification Act was unconstitutional.