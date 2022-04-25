Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, will deliver an address to the nation Tuesday night, before a live audience.

The Prime Minister is expected to focus largely on the pension issue as Government has been engaged in a number of strategic consultations since the High Court ruling earlier this month.

The Prime Minister’s address will be broadcast live on GIS TV, Channel 22 at 8 pm on Tuesday night and on the GIS Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The address will also be broadcast by other radio and television stations and streamed on various social media platforms including GBN TV, MTV, WPG-10, Boss FM, Real FM, Wee FM, Sister Isle Radio, Noyz FM and Mikey Live.

GIS