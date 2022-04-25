Police are confirming a boating incident that occurred sometime after 7 pm on Sunday, 24 April 2022, while officers attached to the Grenada Coast Guard were returning to base from an operation, when it collided with a small vessel at Grand Anse, St George.

One of the occupants of the fishing vessel sustained minor injuries while the body of the second occupant was recovered this morning by divers attached to the Grenada Coast Guard.

The Commissioner of Police and his team extend condolences to the family and parents of the deceased and assures all that a thorough investigation has been launched to determine what led to this tragic and unfortunate incident.

Office of Commissioner of Police