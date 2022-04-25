The Supervisor of Elections informs the public that the Parliamentary Election Constituency Office for Carriacou & Petite Martinique located at Church Street, Hillsborough Carriacou is being relocated to Jah Live Building, Middle Street, Hillsborough, Carriacou.

Please be advised that the office will be closed on 25 April 2022 but will re-open at the new location on Tuesday, 26 April 2022.

We apologise for any inconvenience you may experience during our move.

Elvis Morain

Supervisor of Elections (Ag.)