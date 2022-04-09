After a 2-week break, the GFA Premier League resumes this Sunday, 10 April with Mt Rich FC coming up against Chantimelle FC at Fond Playing Field at 5 pm.

Then midweek, FC Camerhogne is set to play Hard Rock FC at 7pm at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium.

This resumption comes at the time when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, and Grenada is no longer under a state of emergency, which means that fans can return to venues to enjoy sporting activities including football.

The Grenada Football Association (GFA) is still encouraging fans to continue practicing good hygiene measures such as mask-wearing and proper handwashing. At present, Hurricanes SC leads the league after 15 matches on 38 points.

