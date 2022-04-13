Type of Contract: Consultancy

Country of Assignment: Barbados

Anticipated Activity Start: May 2022

The scope of this service contract is determined by the Economic Partnership Agreement NEW II project, which is financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The project is implemented by the CARIFORUM Directorate in partnership with the German Development Corporation (GIZ).

The purpose of this Request for Proposals is to hire a qualified consultant with a minimum of 15 years’ experience in Management, Economics, Business Administration or Public Administration from May 2022 until April 2023. The assignment is to support the CARIFORUM Directorate in facilitating the completion of the trial run, as well as in expediting the operationalisation of the Joint M&E Framework for monitoring and evaluating the CARIFORUM-EU EPA. Moreover, the consultancy shall contribute to enhancing the capacities of CARIFORUM States to collect and analyse trade data, and eventually to monitor effectively and evaluate the implementation and impact of the agreement.

Additional Information:

see the attached Terms of References for more detailed information (DO_Inquir [email protected] )

GIZ requests eligible bidders to submit their proposals to [email protected] no later than 4:30 pm (16:30 hours) Eastern Caribbean time on Friday, 22 April 2022. Please make the subject line of your e-mail communication: “EPA NEW II order number 83407095”. Please send your technical and your price offer as PDF in a separate file.

Note: An auto-reply e-mail will be sent to acknowledge receipt of electronic bids and serves as a confirmation of the tender documents successfully received by GIZ.

GIZ does not accept proposals via WeTransfer, Google Drive, Vimeo or similar APP/platform. If your application is bigger than 10MB, please use this link to submit it: https://filetransfer.giz.de/Start?0

