In accordance with the Public Procurement Act, 2014, the Spicemas Corporation (SMC) invites suitably qualified companies or individuals to submit quotations for the provision of one or more of the following services required for Spicemas 2022.

SMC-RFP-2022-001 Provision of Chairs and Tables at National Stadium and Progress Park

SMC-RFP-2022-002 Provision of Tents at National Stadium and Progress Park

SMC-RFP-2022-003 Provision of Electronic Screen at Carnival Launch

SMC-RFP-2022-004 Provision of Covered Stage at Carnival Launch

SMC-RFP-2022-005 Provision of Stage Lighting Services at Carnival Launch

SMC-RFP-2022-006 Provision of Sound and PA Services at Carnival Launch

SMC-RFP-2022-007 Provision of Security Services at all SMC Events

SMC-RFP-2022-008 Production of Carnival Launch 2022

2022 SMC-RFP-2022-009 Photography Services at Carnival Launch and other SMC Events

and other SMC Events SMC-RFP-2022-010 Videography Services at Carnival Launch and other SMC Events

and other SMC Events SMC-RFP-2022-011 Provision of Plant Lighting Services for Progress Park

SMC-RFP-2022-012 Install & Dismantle Temporary Fencing, Aisle & Gates at Progress Park

SMC-RFP-2022-013 Provision of Grounds Maintenance & Janitorial Services for Progress Park

SMC-RFP-2022-014 Provision of Portable Toilets at Progress Park approximately 4

SMC-RFP-2022-015 Provision of Stage, Media Stand & Judging Stand at Progress Park

SMC-RFP-2022-016 Provision of Electronic Screen at Progress Park

SMC-RFP-2022-017 Provision of Stage Lighting Services at Progress Park

SMC-RFP-2022-018 Provision of Sound & PA Services at Progress Park

SMC-RFP-2022-019 Production of Calypso Semi-Finals 2022 at Progress Park

SMC-RFP-2022-020 Production of Soca Semi-Finals 2022 at Progress Park

SMC-RFP-2022-021 Production of Groovy Semi-Finals 2022 Progress Park

SMC-RFP-2022-022 Install & Dismantle Temporary Fencing, Aisle & Gates at National Stadium

SMC-RFP-2022-023 Construction & Dismantling of Judging Stands for CCF at National Stadium

SMC-RFP-2022-024 Provision of Covered Stage & Ramps at National Stadium

SMC-RFP-2022-025 Provision of Electronic Screen at National Stadium

SMC-RFP-2022-026 Provision of Stage Lighting Services at National Stadium

SMC-RFP-2022-027 Provision of Sound and PA Services at National Stadium

SMC-RFP-2022-028 Production of Calypso Finals at Progress Park

SMC-RFP-2022-029 Production of Soca/ Groovy Monarch Finals at National Stadium

SMC-RFP-2022-030 Production of National Panorama Finals at National Stadium

SMC-RFP-2022-031 Production of Children’s Carnival Frolic at National Stadium

SMC-RFP-2022-032 Provision of Grounds Maintenance & Janitorial Services for Parade Route (Monday & Tuesday)

SMC-RFP-2022-033 Provision of Portable Toilets along Parade Route approximately 6

SMC-RFP-2022-034 Construction & Dismantling of Spectator Stands along parade route

SMC-RFP-2022-035 Provision of Bar Services at all SMC events (National Stadium, Progress Park)

SMC-RFP-2022-036 Provision of Streaming Live Services at all SMC events

In submitting a quotation, please note the following:

Deadline for quotations relating to Carnival Launch is 15 April 2022 at 3 pm

Deadline for quotations relating to all other events is 30 April 2022 at 3 pm

Quotations should be submitted via email or in a sealed envelope addressed to: [email protected] or

The Chief Executive Officer

Spicemas Corporation

Kirani James Boulevard

The event or events quoted for MUST be written on the back of each envelope or in the subject of the email.

The preferred provider will be selected based on price, quality, past performance, time to deliver, and payment schedule

All submissions must include a copy of the provider’s business registration certificate

The SMC is not obligated to accept the lowest or any quotation

Please send questions or clarification relating to this request for quotation to the following email: [email protected]

Kelvin Jacob

CEO Spicemas Corporation