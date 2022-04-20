The Fire Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) has enhanced its firefighting gear with support from Grenlec.

Among the equipment provided through a Grenlec Community Partnership Initiative (GCPI) grant are nozzles, hoses, multi-purpose saws, firefighting gloves and rescue blades.

During the handover on Tuesday, 19 April 2022, Michael Francois, Acting Commissioner of Police, thanked Grenlec for its important partnership. “For the first quarter of 2022, the department has responded to 79 calls for service. On behalf of the RGPF, I am happy to accept this gift of updated and additional (firefighting) equipment which will allow the department to respond to reported fires across the state. We thank Grenlec for this gesture and its continued partnership with the Force.”

Underlining the importance of the services provided by the fire department, Clive Hosten, Acting General Manager of Grenlec said, “We at Grenlec are privileged to support the RGPF by assisting with providing equipment that will enhance its work. We pledge our continued partnership.”

The Grenlec Community Partnership Initiative (GCPI) supports organisations by providing grant funding for specific programmes and needs that have been identified.

In 2021, the Fire Department was one of the beneficiaries of the $1.5 million the GCPI invested in community programmes. Among the areas of focus were projects that addressed education, the environment, energy, social services, Covid-19 relief and technology.

Through the GCPI, Grenlec continues to contribute to community development throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

