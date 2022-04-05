The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) invites applications from suitable individuals interested in joining the Force.

Applications can be submitted via email to [email protected] or must reach Police Headquarters, Fort George no later than Wednesday, 20 April 2022. Applicants must be between the ages of 19 and 35 years old.

Application forms are available at Police Headquarters, Grenville Police Station, Sauteurs Police Station, Gouyave Police Station, Carriacou Police Station and Central Police Station. Electronic forms are also available on the RGPF website.

Further information can be obtained from the Community Relations Department on telephone number 405 – 5324.

Office of Commissioner of Police