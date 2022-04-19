The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public and in particular motorists, that Tivoli Junction to Pointzfield bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 between 11 am and 4 pm.

Further, a portion of the Hermitage Public Road (Gru Gru Bailey Hill) to Mt Rose Junction, will be closed to vehicular traffic from Thursday, 21 to Friday, 29 April 2022 between 11 am and 4 pm.

These closures are to facilitate the paving and resurfacing of the roadway.

As a safety precaution, motorists are advised to utilise alternative routes.

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force thanks the general public for their cooperation and understanding and regret any inconvenience that may be caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police