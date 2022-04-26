The Government of Grenada, through the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, is continuing its efforts to improve the road network around the island of Carriacou with over 5,000 feet of concrete road and drains presently under construction.

The projects are being undertaken in the communities of Limlair, Lauriston, L’Esterre, Prospect Hall, Brunswick and Mt Pleasant, providing employment for many in the construction industry on the island.

Minister of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart, in an interview said that she is happy with the level of road infrastructure development taking place on the island and is confident that in the coming years most of the island’s major road issues will be resolved.

Minister Stewart added that in addition to the ongoing road projects on the island, over 2,000 feet of concrete and asphalt road have been completed within the past 3 weeks.

According to reports from the Public Works Division, the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique have not experienced such level of road infrastructure development in any 5-year period in recent times as it is doing under the leadership of Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart over the last 4 years.

In the coming weeks, residents of Petite Martinique will experience the commencement of road projects on the island for the year 2022.