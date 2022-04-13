The top teams are set and preparing to stake their claim in the semifinals and finals of the Sandals U15 Tournament.

The Tournament resumed in March with very competitive matches resulting in goal difference having to determine the top 4 teams. Topping League A of the tournament is Queen’s Park Rangers with 7 wins, one draw and one loss on 22 points. In second place is St Andrew’s Football League (SAFL) on the same points but a lower goal difference of 21. In third and fourth place are Paradise FCI and Hurricanes SC, both on 19 points but Paradise having a goal difference of 36 over Hurricanes SC’s 11.

In League B, Mt Rich SC topped the leaderboard on 14 points, winning 4, drawing 2 and losing one match. Both Hard Rock and RGPF Saint Forces ended on 13 points with the former having a higher goal difference of 9. In fourth place is St David’s FC on 12 points.

Thus far, the leading goal scorers are Paradise FCI’s Jermol James and SAFL’s Dainon Lewis with 4 goals each, and Jayvoni Neckles (SAFL), Corey Smith (QPR) and Jaiden Modeste (QPR) on 3 goals apiece.

The semifinals will be contested this Wednesday, 13 April 2022 as follows:

League A

Queens Park Rangers U15 Vs Hurricanes SC U15 at Queen’s Park, 4:30 pm

SAFL U15 Vs Paradise FCI U15 at Victoria Park, 4:30 pm

League B

Mt Rich SC U15 Vs St David’s FC U15 at Fond, 4:30 pm

Hard Rock Vs RGPF Saint Forces at River Sallee, 4:30 pm

The third-place playoff in both League A and B is carded for Wednesday, 20 April 2022 at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium.

The Championship Final and Consolation final will take place on Friday, 22 April 2022 followed by a prizegiving ceremony at the same venue.

The Sandals U15 Tournament is a developmental league aimed at providing more on the field experiences for youth footballers to improve their skills and tactical knowledge and eventually get the opportunity to represent Grenada at the national level.

GFA