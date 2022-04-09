The Senior Women’s National Team leave the island on Saturday, 9 April 2022 for their final match in the Concacaf Women’s Qualifiers against Bermuda, scheduled for Tuesday, 12 April at the National Sports Centre in Devonshire Parish, Bermuda at 6 pm.

Grenada who is in Group C, is looking for its first point in the Tournament while Bermuda is in third position having won one match against the Cayman Islands and having a better goal difference. The Spice Girlz are shaking off their 2-nil loss against the Cayman Islands on Wednesday, 6 April at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium to focus on the upcoming match. Team Grenada put forward a strong showing against the Cayman Islands with a number of chances to score that were not converted.

According to the Senior Women’s Head Coach Jake Rennie, he has reviewed the last match with the players and is looking forward to the match against Bermuda. He said, “As a team, we will not give up. We are back training hard to win against Bermuda and I think we will do much better. The girls have seen their mistakes and want to give the fans at home a better performance.”

The Grenada Football Association (GFA) wishes the Senior Women’s Team the very best in their next encounter, and thanks the players and staff for their hard work and dedication. The GFA also thanks its sponsors, well-wishers and fans for supporting women’s football development.

The following is the list of players travelling for the match against Bermuda:

Player Name Position Club Ronniellia Bubb Midfielder Paradise FC International Sheranda Charles Midfielder Boca Juniors Summa George Midfielder Paradise FC International Keldonna Jeffery Defender Paradise FC International Melania Fullerton Midfielder FC Dallas, USA Shaniah Johnson Forward Queen’s Park Rangers Teasia Jones Defender Paradise FC International Kristal Julien Forward Boca Juniors Ruth Lewis Forward Queen’s Park Rangers Judy McIntosh Defender Boca Juniors Rachel Noel Defender Queen’s Park Rangers Keona Salandy Goalkeeper FC Camerhogne Erin Sylvester Defender Queen’s Park Rangers Tiranha Williams Goalkeeper/Defender Paradise FC International Nyah Hood Forward Munroe College, USA Abigail Adewunmi Defender Queen’s Park Rangers Trishanna Stephens Midfielder Queen’s Park Rangers Kim Fletcher Forward Paradise FC International Roneisha Frank Forward FC Camerhogne Shanika Flemming Defender Queen’s Park Rangers Connie John Goalkeeper UWI Blackbirds Treasher Valcin Forward Butler Community College, USA Grace Harrison Forward Gillingham Women, UK