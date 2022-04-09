The Senior Women’s National Team leave the island on Saturday, 9 April 2022 for their final match in the Concacaf Women’s Qualifiers against Bermuda, scheduled for Tuesday, 12 April at the National Sports Centre in Devonshire Parish, Bermuda at 6 pm.
Grenada who is in Group C, is looking for its first point in the Tournament while Bermuda is in third position having won one match against the Cayman Islands and having a better goal difference. The Spice Girlz are shaking off their 2-nil loss against the Cayman Islands on Wednesday, 6 April at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium to focus on the upcoming match. Team Grenada put forward a strong showing against the Cayman Islands with a number of chances to score that were not converted.
According to the Senior Women’s Head Coach Jake Rennie, he has reviewed the last match with the players and is looking forward to the match against Bermuda. He said, “As a team, we will not give up. We are back training hard to win against Bermuda and I think we will do much better. The girls have seen their mistakes and want to give the fans at home a better performance.”
The Grenada Football Association (GFA) wishes the Senior Women’s Team the very best in their next encounter, and thanks the players and staff for their hard work and dedication. The GFA also thanks its sponsors, well-wishers and fans for supporting women’s football development.
The following is the list of players travelling for the match against Bermuda:
|Player Name
|Position
|Club
|Ronniellia Bubb
|Midfielder
|Paradise FC International
|Sheranda Charles
|Midfielder
|Boca Juniors
|Summa George
|Midfielder
|Paradise FC International
|Keldonna Jeffery
|Defender
|Paradise FC International
|Melania Fullerton
|Midfielder
|FC Dallas, USA
|Shaniah Johnson
|Forward
|Queen’s Park Rangers
|Teasia Jones
|Defender
|Paradise FC International
|Kristal Julien
|Forward
|Boca Juniors
|Ruth Lewis
|Forward
|Queen’s Park Rangers
|Judy McIntosh
|Defender
|Boca Juniors
|Rachel Noel
|Defender
|Queen’s Park Rangers
|Keona Salandy
|Goalkeeper
|FC Camerhogne
|Erin Sylvester
|Defender
|Queen’s Park Rangers
|Tiranha Williams
|Goalkeeper/Defender
|Paradise FC International
|Nyah Hood
|Forward
|Munroe College, USA
|Abigail Adewunmi
|Defender
|Queen’s Park Rangers
|Trishanna Stephens
|Midfielder
|Queen’s Park Rangers
|Kim Fletcher
|Forward
|Paradise FC International
|Roneisha Frank
|Forward
|FC Camerhogne
|Shanika Flemming
|Defender
|Queen’s Park Rangers
|Connie John
|Goalkeeper
|UWI Blackbirds
|Treasher Valcin
|Forward
|Butler Community College, USA
|Grace Harrison
|Forward
|Gillingham Women, UK
