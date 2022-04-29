The Ministry of Legal Affairs, the Attorney General’s Chambers and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions join in mourning today with the legal fraternity, family and friends of Celia Clyne-Edwards, Queen’s Counsel, who died on Thursday.

Clyne-Edwards was a veteran litigator and leaves behind a great legacy of being the first female Queen’s Counsel of Grenada as she was deservingly elevated to the rank of silk in 2008.

She was also Grenada’s first female Island Scholar, a former Chairperson of the Public Service Commission, the Land Development Control Authority and President of the Rotary Club of Grenada. At the time of her passing, she was the representative for the Utter Bar on the General Legal Council.

Clyne-Edwards willingly aided many in her professional and personal capacity throughout her life.

In celebrating the life and contributions made to Grenada by Clyne Edwards, the Ministry of Legal Affairs extends sincere condolences to her family, her friends, the staff of the Law Office of George E D Clyne, and the legal fraternity.

May her soul rest in peace.

GIS