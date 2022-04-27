The TA Marryshow Community College is aware of the industrial action taken by members of faculty, with the support of the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT), to express discontent about outstanding increments owed.

TAMCC has recently concluded its payments of the increments owed to faculty and staff for the period 2013 -2018. The payments of 25% of outstanding increments for the year 2016 have also been received.

The College remains dedicated to the payment of all outstanding increments. TAMCC ensures all concerned that the College expects to fulfill the payment of the balance of the outstanding increments for the period 2019- 2021 by the end of the year 2022.

The TA Marryshow Community College remains committed to open dialogue to address salary and other issues. We ask for patience as we seek to address the same whilst our students are in the process of submitting their School Based Assessments (SBA) in preparation for their CAPE examinations.

TAMCC’s Management trusts that the current industrial action would not negatively impact our students on campus and that an amicable solution can be reached in the shortest possible time.

TAMCC Management