The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) notifies the general public and in particular, motorists, that a portion of the Dunfermline main road (from its intersection with Pearls public road to the Dunfermline Daycare Centre) will be closed to vehicular traffic from 2:30 pm on Sunday, 10 April 2022.

This closure is necessary to facilitate an activity scheduled for the said area. As a result, motorists travelling from Sauteurs to Grenville direction and vice versa will be directed unto the Pearls public road.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police