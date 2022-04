The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public and in particular motorists, that Sendall Tunnel will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday, 10 April 2022 between 8 am and 12 noon.

This closure is to facilitate the clearing of vegetation at the entrance of the tunnel by the Grenada Tourism Authority.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police