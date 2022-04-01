Terra Caribbean Grenada, the most well-established real estate provider in Grenada, released its third publication of The Red Book on Thursday, 31 March 2022.

This well-received and highly anticipated publication is a comprehensive review of the real estate market in Grenada, with insightful articles from thought leaders that will guide and assist clients in making informed decisions. The Red Book includes a catalogue of property listings in categories such as prime locations, developments, residential and commercial sales, and rentals. It also presents articles on the real estate industry and market data analysis from the internal Terra team – Brokerage, Valuations and Advisory, that will encourage viewers to invest in their future.

This publication is very insightful as it unfolds how the Covid-19 pandemic affects the real estate industry and the techniques used by the industry experts to succeed and maintain balance within these uncertain times. Terra is honoured to have article contributions from Richard Duncan, Former President of Grenada Bankers’ Association; Dickon Mitchell, Attorney-At-Law at Mitchell & Co.; Barry Collymore, Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority; Richard Strachan, Managing Director of Netherlands Insurance Co., and Ronald Theodore, Chief Executive Officer of Grenada Investment Development Corporation.

The Red Book provides a source of REAL information for all audiences that will assist in smart decision making. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or an experienced real estate investor, Red Book 2022 has insights that will guarantee the best real estate decisions for you, your businesses, and your family.

The Red Book Grenada 2022 is readily accessible via the website https://www.terracaribbean.com/Grenada/The-Red-Book/ and on all @terragrenada social media platforms.

