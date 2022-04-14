US Embassy Grenada is pleased to announce that representatives from the Regional Federal Benefits Office will visit Grenada to offer services for beneficiaries or individuals with questions about US Social Security and other federal benefits.

Individual consultations are by appointment only.

St George’s

Location: US Embassy St George’s, Grenada Lance Aux Epines

26 April 2022 – 8 am to 4 pm

27 April 2022 – 8 am to 4 pm

Appointments: To schedule an appointment please send an email to [email protected], on the subject line write: “APPOINTMENT SSA – Grenada” or call 809-368-7011 (Monday and Thursday, 8 am to 11 am). Please bring original documents as well as a photocopy of each document.

What to bring for social security services (please bring legible copies of all documents to be submitted):

Applying for Social Security Benefits: Bring originals and copies of the following for all applicants: Birth Certificate, passport – if applying for auxiliary benefits or survivor’s benefits marriage and/or death certificates

Social Security Number Card Application: Bring a copy of your valid US passport, Certificate of Birth Abroad or original birth certificate, and completed form SS-5FS.

Change of Address for Social Security: Bring your current passport.

Medicare Part B Enrollment/Cancellation: To enroll in Medicare, you should complete and sign this CMS-40B and to cancel your enrollment please complete and sign this CMS-1763.

To learn more about the services offered by the Regional Federal Benefits Unit visit: https://do.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/social-security/

The best way to reach the Regional Federal Benefits Unit is by email at [email protected]

US Embassy Grenada