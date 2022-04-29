Job Summary:
Ariza Credit Union is looking for a dynamic, innovative and experienced leader to serve and grow the markets of Carriacou and Petite Martinique and ensure that service consistently exceeds members’ expectations. The job holder would also direct and supervise the branch’s employees and day-to-day operations and be accountable for the achievement of growth, service standards and employee development goals.
Duties would include:
- Setting and implementing growth targets and performance standards
- Driving and participating in marketing, member outreach and community activities/presentations
- Loan review, as well as underwriting of high-value loans
- Supervision of the branch’s operations, ensuring compliance with the established controls and policies
- Financial counselling and cross-selling Ariza’s products and services; and
- Management of Ariza’s commercial properties in Carriacou
Requirements:
Education and Training:
- A Master’s Degree or MBA in Finance, Banking, Management or related studies
- Certified Residential Underwriter designation from a reputable institution
- Training in mortgage underwriting, consumer and small business lending
- Training in Accounting to be able to prepare and analyse financial statements as well as develop budgets
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite. Working knowledge of Sharetec would be an advantage
Experience:
- At least five (5) years of management experience in a financial institution
- Experience underwriting loans, including mortgages
- Experience in a Credit Union or Co-operative and knowledge of Co-operative principles
- An understanding and appreciation of the Credit Union Business model
Key Competencies and Attributes:
- Integrity
- Accountability
- Customer orientation
- Emotional intelligence
- Leadership
- Employee development
- Managing resources
- Accuracy
Interested persons who meet or exceed the requirements are invited to submit their application by 31 May 2022 to [email protected] (in PDF format with subject line “Manager, Carriacou Branch”).
