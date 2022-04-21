by Linda Straker

2 Trinidadian nationals illegally entered Grenada in December 2021

Both charged with Entering the State without the Consent of an Immigration Officer

Presently in custody at Her Majesty’s Prisons pending extradition to Trinidad

Police in Grenada have confirmed that a Trinidadian national who is wanted for murder has been captured in Grenada. He is one of 2 Trinidadian nationals who fled their country and illegally entered Grenada during the month of December 2021.

A news release from the police said that they were captured and charged by immigration officials on 20 April 2022.

Awaiting deportation after a court hearing are Kevon John, 25 years, Construction Worker of San Fernando and Jaydon Wilson, 24 years, Construction Worker of San Juan, Trinidad. Both were charged with Entering the State without the Consent of an Immigration Officer.

“Authorities in Trinidad confirmed that one of the duo is wanted for murder in their country of origin. They were ordered to be deported on Thursday 21 st April, 2022, after appearing at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court,” said the release. They are presently in custody at Her Majesty’s Prisons pending extradition to Trinidad.