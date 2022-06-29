The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) advises that an assessment of our water systems is being conducted today Wednesday, 29 June 2022, to determine the impact on infrastructure following the heavy rains.

Although the tropical storm warning was discontinued, there is significant rainfall that is affecting certain areas, which will have a direct impact on our infrastructure.

NAWASA advises that once a thorough assessment is completed, all systems will be reopened for distribution. Persons are therefore encouraged to manage their stored supplies as we cannot determine the timeline for restoration at this time.

NAWASA thanks the general public for their adherence to our calls for water collection and storage over the past 48 hours.

NAWASA…committed to meeting customers’ needs.