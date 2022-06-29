Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 bypassed Participating States of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) with minimum impact on the countries.

The 2 states which were mainly under threat, Trinidad and Tobago, and Grenada and its dependencies reported that heavy rainfall associated with the weather system resulted in power outages which were quickly restored, and street flooding, but recorded no reports of incidents.

At 11 pm on 28 June 2022, the centre of Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 was located near 10.9°N latitude 62.8°W longitude which is 175 km to the west of the Trinidad, reducing the risk associated with tropical storm conditions.

This weather system was forecast to pass near or over portions of the southern Windward Islands on Tuesday night and move over the southern Caribbean Sea or the northern coast of Venezuela by Thursday.

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ NEMO offices, said the country had only experienced gusty winds and intermediate rainfall, while in Guyana and Suriname there were heavy rains but no reports of any major flooding. Grenada’s National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) issued an “all clear” on Wednesday morning, following an impact assessment conducted across the country.

“We are pleased to learn that the region was not significantly impacted. However, we always need to be vigilant especially at this time of the year given that predictions are for a very active hurricane season. We will continue to encourage citizens across the region to always be prepared and monitor reports coming out from their local meteorological offices,” said Executive Director, Elizabeth Riley.

In accordance with the Regional Coordination Plan, the CDEMA Coordinating Unit activated the Regional Coordination Centre (RCC) and convened 2 meetings of the Caribbean Development Partners Group (CDPG) to brief them on the status of the weather system.

CDEMA will continue to monitor the situation along with national disaster management offices of Participating States.

CDEMA