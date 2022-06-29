Digicel informs the public that, after much customer feedback and research, it has retired the Billo, D’Music and PlayGo apps from its ecosystem.

This means that they will no longer form part of the Digicel Prime Plus Bundles or be offered as a standalone or add-on services.

A number of factors have gone into this decision, but at its core, it is a customer-driven one. Not only do we want to be able to give our customers what they need, but we also want to give them the freedom to choose what they want and to be able to support them along the way.

Customers will get the same great value for money that our Digicel Prime Plus Bundles offer, but instead of being limited to Billo for storage, D’Music for music and PlayGo for video content, we’re providing our customers with new options and leaving the choice up to them to decide how they want to use their dedicated data.

As long as customers have a required account for the platform of their choice, they will be able to use their data to listen to music on Spotify and/or Apple Music; and for video, there is lots of great content on YouTube and HBO Max, so customers can watch for hours on end without worrying about their data depleting. There are also many great, secure, free cloud storage platforms available, providing customers with the option to choose what best suits their needs.

Among the remaining apps in our amazing Prime Plus Bundles, BiP is the fast-growing platform, enabling communities in our regions to discover, share and easily access information and services; Loop and SportsMax are super popular owned properties with huge growth potential as we continue to bring together news and sports lovers respectively; GoLoud keeps people connected to local and international radio and podcasts; MyDigicel app is the complete Digicel store, always available and offering the best value.

We are constantly evolving, and this is just the latest way that we’re delivering Simply More to our customers.

Digicel