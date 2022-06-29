Sweet Water Foundation, in partnership with Caribbean Vulnerable Communities (CVC), reaches out to the key populations of the Caribbean with a free, confidential, anonymous, online counselling service.

Reaching out to Sex Workers, MSM, Transpeople, People living with AIDS, Undocumented migrants and the general LGBT community, particularly from Guyana, Belize, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica.

Sweet Water Foundation and the CVC (Caribbean Vulnerable Communities) are partnering to ensure marginalised communities in the following islands of the Caribbean, Trinidad and Tobago, Belize, Guyana and Jamaica, have access to professional counselling services during the Covid-19 pandemic through funding made available via the Global Fund Caricom regional grant.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused stress and disruption for many individuals in the Caribbean. Public health actions, such as social distancing, can make people feel isolated and lonely and can increase stress and anxiety, including suicidal thoughts and feelings, in various subgroups of the population, including single mothers, those with existing mental illness, persons living below the poverty line, and marginalised groups such as informal workers, immigrants, LGBT persons and Sex Workers. This stress can manifest itself in many ways. It can lead to people having fears about their own health or that of family members, their financial or job situation, or where they will get social support services from. It can result in sleep loss or challenges concentrating; worsening of mental health conditions or chronic health problems, or increased use of alcohol and other substances.

If you are a member of a vulnerable community in our focus areas – Belize, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica, please reach out. Telephone, Text, WhatsApp or Email.

Alex P Vega: Belize and Guyana. 501-615-1455. Spanish and English

Cyrus Sylvester: Trinidad and Tobago. 868-318-6937

Jhanah Haynes: Trinidad and Tobago. 868-319-9350. Email: [email protected]

Robyn Charlery White: Jamaica. 473-410-4445

Griselda De Souza: Spanish Speaking Caribbean: 473-459-4445

General Information: Sweet Water Foundation [email protected] / 473-407-4445.

Sweet Water Foundation