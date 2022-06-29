The Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce is pleased to announce that its Executive Director Petipha Lewis was elected Vice Chairperson of the Network of Caribbean Chambers of Commerce (CARICHAM) on 29 June 2022.

Lewis will serve as Vice Chairperson succeeding Misha Lobban Clarke, Executive Director of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Lewis indicated her enthusiasm for the Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce to be given the opportunity to contribute to supporting CARICHAM at the executive level. She is also very eager to represent the private sector in the region at this pivotal period as it is experiencing a transformation.

CARICHAM was formed to collaborate for the mutual benefit of its members and private sector in the region. The members of CARICHAM are from across the entire region from Bahamas in the north to Suriname in the south and from Barbados in the east to Belize in the west. CARICHAM has partnerships with key regional and international bodies such as the United Nations Office of Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), Organisation of Africa, Caribbean, and the Pacific States (OACPS), Caricom Secretariat and its various bodies like CEDMA among others. CARICHAM areas of focus are Trade Facilitation, Advocacy and Member Value, Disaster Risk Reduction and Sharing Best Practices.

Congratulations to Petipha Lewis on her position as Vice Chairperson of CARICHAM!

GCIC