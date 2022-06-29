Join Get Grenada Swimming for free swim lessons during the Sandals Foundation National Learn to Swim Week 11-15 July from 9 am – 12 pm every day.

The lessons are being offered throughout Grenada for children 5 years and older and we highly encourage adults to come out to learn. Sixteen locations (listed below) have been identified for these lessons and you may register by going to www.getgrenadaswimming.com.

Some of the instructors have been in a 6-month Professional Swim Instructor class also sponsored by Sandals. They have been attending every Saturday for the last 26 weeks and will be graduating on 2 July, just in time for swim week. The course examined different types of learners and teaching strategies (class formations, progressions, working with different personalities) and discussions on how to teach swim stroke progressions, writing lesson plans, fitness, first aid and water rescues.

During the swim week, lessons will be 45 minutes long and start at 9 am, 10 am, 11 am, Monday to Friday. Participants may take lessons all 5 days. The 16 locations are:

Bathway Beach

BBC Beach, Morne Rouge: Casy Williams

Birchgrove – St Andrew (Mello’s Complex): Lovell Alexander 416-1226

Cabier Beach, Crochu, St Andrew: Abigail Fletcher, 449-6091

Carriacou, Paradise Beach: Anthony Boatswain 410-4696

Grand Anse, Umbrellas: Deb Eastwood 404-5237

Grand Anse, Camerhogne Park: Deb Eastwood 404-5237

Grand Anse, Catholic Church: Deb Eastwood 404-5237

Grand Mal Beach, Go Cool Steps: Camme Roberts 417-8399

Grenada Marine, Corinth: Catherine John 459-2393

Good Hope Pool, St Paul: Deb Eastwood 404-5237

Gouyave, behind Fish Market: Sharm Ashton 416-8105

La Sagesse Beach, St David: Vlasta Pinkston 406-7656

Petite Martinique, Morang Beach: Erine Benjamin 421-6650

Telescope Beach, Grenville (near the bathrooms): Shaniqua Cobb 422-4906

True Blue Bay Resort: Tammy Geer 423-3052

To register for the swim week or for more info go to www.getgrenadaswimming.com/register

For more info, you may also contact Deb Eastwood 404-5237 and [email protected]

Get Grenada Swimming