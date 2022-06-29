The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) advises of the restoration of ALL water systems except the following that are still challenged with high river turbidity and dam blockages.

Water System Affected Communities Spring Garden, St Andrew Birch Grove, Adelphi, Beaureguard, Providence, Lower & Upper Capital, Balthazar, La Digue, Belle Vue Land, Noel’s Hill, St James, The Mammy, Bocas, Brandon Hall Mt Plaisir, St John Mt Nesbit, Grand Roy, Marigot, Black Bay, The Town of St Gouyave, and The entire St John area Pomme Rose, St David Pomme Rose, La Boo, Felix Part, Mamma Cannes, Crochu, La Tante, Marlmount, Requin, Belle Vue Les Avocat, St David Minorca, Windsor Forest, Apsley, Perdmontemps, Marian, St Paul’s, Richmond Hill, Morne Jaloux, La Borie, Hope Vale, Creighton

NAWASA continues to monitor the improvements in these resources and once conditions permit production will resume.

While some systems are considered operational, consumers may receive low pressure, as those systems are not yet at optimal production. We appreciate your understanding and we will continue to update you as conditions improve.

NAWASA…committed to meeting customers’ needs