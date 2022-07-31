The Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) is monitoring an approaching gust front that should affect the state within the next hour.

Radar velocity recorded an average forward speed of 16 meters per second with gusts as high as 40 meters per second. Winds are expected to gust around 50 kt together with heavy short-lived showers. This phenomenon has the potential to cause further damage to property; hence, citizens are advised to be prepared.

The Met Office continues to monitor the system.

NaDMA is currently conducting preliminary assessment of the impact of last night’s tropical wave coupled with a gust front which damaged several properties.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada