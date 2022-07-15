A promise has been fulfilled as the people of Petite Martinique will now be better served, with the delivery to them of a brand new vehicle.

The Izuzu van, which is in the care of police on the island, will be utilised not only by them, but also by nurses and other government workers.

A special handing-over ceremony, held on the Petite Martinique jetty, was witnessed by some residents who expressed their joy, as it happened less than 2 weeks after Minister Tevin Andrews officially took office.

Hon. Andrews, Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, said this was part of his campaign promise. He said this is the beginning of the transformation process.

Permanent Secretary Javan Williams was instrumental in getting the vehicle but also lauded praise on Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Mike Sylvester, who worked together with him to secure the vehicle.

The Minister also expressed thanks to the Grenada Electricity Company (Grenlec) for assisting in getting the Izuzu van to Petite Martinique.

Meanwhile, the Minister and Permanent Secretary used the opportunity to visit one of the island’s infrastructure projects, which is the construction of the Kendance Road.

Ministry for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs