The Airports Authority of Grenada is staging an Airport Full Scale Emergency Preparedness Exercise code-named Operation “Recovery” – at Maurice Bishop International Airport on Friday, 8 July 2022.

The airport will be closed between 9 am to 11 am to facilitate this emergency exercise.

The exercise is intended to allow the airlines, fire services, police, general hospital, other agencies and the Airports Authority the opportunity to practice their respective roles when responding to an emergency at the airport. Emergency personnel will respond as in a real emergency, including the use of sirens and firefighting equipment. Please do not panic. The overall objective is to ensure that all involved agencies work effectively and efficiently in responding to such an emergency.

The Full-Scale Emergency Preparedness Exercise is a culmination of months of planning and coordination across multiple jurisdictions and disciplines. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) mandates that safety training be conducted periodically, to ensure airports are prepared for real-life aircraft emergencies.

During the exercise, access to the airport will be restricted, therefore some services may experience disruption.

The GAA apologises for any inconvenience resulting from this exercise.

GAA