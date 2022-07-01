The following is the Cabinet of Ministers as of 30 June 2022.
|Hon. Dickon Mitchell
|Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, and Minister for National Security, Home Affairs, Public Administration, Information and Disaster Management
|Hon. Joseph Andall
|Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development
|Hon. Lennox John Andrews
|Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives
|Hon. Dennis Cornwall
|Minister for Infrastructure and Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation
|Hon. Tevin Andrews
|Minister for Carriacou & Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government
|Hon. Philip Alfred Telesford
|Minister for Social & Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs
|Hon. Andy Williams
|Minister for Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation
|Hon. Kerryne Zennelle James
|Minister for Climate Resilience, The Environment and Renewable Energy
|Hon. Ron Livingston Redhead
|Minister of State with responsibility for Youth and Sports within the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture
|Sen. The Hon. Claudette Joseph
|Attorney General and Minister for Legal Affairs, Labour and Consumer Affairs
|Sen. The Hon. Adrian Augustine Thomas
|Minister of State with responsibility for Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries & Cooperatives
|Sen. The Hon. David Evlyn Andrew
|Minister for Education, Youth, Sports and Culture
|Sen. The Hon. Gayton Jonathan LaCrette
|Minister for Health, Wellness and Religious Affairs
|Sen. The Hon. Gloria Ann Thomas
|Minister of State with responsibility for Social Development and Gender Affairs within the Ministry of Social & Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs
GIS
