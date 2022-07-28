The Carriacou Regatta Festival Committee received a financial boost from Republic Bank to assist with the staging of the island’s Regatta festival, after a 2-year break, due to Covid-19.

Officer-in-Charge of Republic Bank’s Carriacou Branch, Roger Patrice pledged the Bank’s contribution at the festival launch held at the Carriacou Tennis Court on Friday, 22 July. The Bank’s contribution cements a long-standing partnership between Republic Bank and the Carriacou Regatta Committee, spanning 37 years.

Addressing the gathering at the launch, Patrice said: “It has always been Republic Bank’s commitment to maintaining our festivals and traditions, especially those that are unique to the sister isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique. While we acknowledge the importance of preserving the important aspects of our cultural heritage, we cannot overlook the economic benefits festivals like Regatta bring to our shores.”

Patrice further reaffirmed the Bank’s support to the organising committee, and wished the participants success. As is customary, the Bank’s contribution will support the large deck sloop category of boats.

Regatta is one of Carriacou’s main festivals, which features sailing and boat racing in hand-crafted boats, mostly locally made. Other traditional on-shore activities like donkey racing and flag pole climbing, are featured as well.

Republic Bank remains committed to its social responsibilities by contributing meaningfully to our national festivals.

