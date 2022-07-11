In spite of continued challenges in the face of more than 2 years of interruptions in educational norms, institutions devoted to learning continue assisting and rewarding deserving young persons as they navigate their courses of study.

TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) shared its plans for its Academic Awards Ceremony in November. On this occasion, one of the recipients will be the Second Best Overall Graduating Student in the School of Arts, Sciences and Professional Studies. This particular accolade has been awarded courtesy of CIBC FirstCaribbean Int’l Bank Ltd., for a number of years.

Cara Henry, Secretary to the Registrar, at TAMCC commented, “We recognise the bank as an excellent corporate citizen and appreciate the support they have given us for over 15 years! Being able to award the students is a real source of motivation for them to continue working towards their greatest potential. The bank’s ongoing commitment helps make this possible, we really appreciate it.”

Carlene Jones Office Manager for the Legal Aid and Counselling Clinic GRENCODA, informed of the organisation’s ongoing mission to assist secondary school children in need, and their families, throughout Grenada and Carriacou. Funds donated to the institution are used to ensure the students have the basics needs required to attend school, such as textbooks, uniforms and other related school expenses. There are currently 150 students across the tri-island state who are benefitting from the efforts of the Student Assistance Programme (SAP), pioneered by GRENCODA.

Joanna Marryshow speaking on behalf of CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank shared, “GRENCODA informs us that 35 students were assisted to write 255 subjects in the 2020-2021 academic year. In this academic year they have been able to add another 26 students, half of whom are in tertiary education at TAMCC! This really shows the value and success of the Student Assistance Programme (SAP), a cause which we are very pleased to contribute towards.”

