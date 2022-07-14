A team from Conception Dance Theatre will depart Grenada on 16 July for Birmingham, UK to join dancers from ME Dance Company (UK) and NOYAM African Dance Institute (Ghana) to present Chain Stories for the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

Chain Stories is a site-specific performance piece incorporating dance, live music and narration, alongside an outdoor exhibition of original artworks and historic photographs.

The journey to Chain Stories started during Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020. Following the dance studio’s closure in March 2020, Conception launched virtual classes which then opened doors for international online collaborations with ME Dance Company and Flexus Dance Collective, among others. In 2021, Conception Dance Theatre joined ME Dance Company and NOYAM African Dance Institute for Oceans of Independence, an online international dance production celebrating family and inspiration from across the years. Chain Stories builds upon the foundation laid in Oceans of Independence to bring to life stories from across the Commonwealth — across the sea to Ghana, Grenada and back again.

Conception Dance Theatre’s participation at the Birmingham Festival is the group’s first in-person international appearance since 2019 at Carifesta XIV in Trinidad. Led by Cecilia Griffith, the contingent of 5 dancers — Keith Williams, Noyda Noel, Michaela Noel, Rose Baghwan and Andria Esdaille — are eager to share the stage with dancers from Ghana and the UK in Birmingham.

“Our participation at the Birmingham Festival is unlike any other festival we have attended. It is a true collaborative project as we are not travelling with prepared choreography, so the work starts once we get to Birmingham,” said Cecilia Griffith, Artistic Director of Conception Dance Theatre. “This presents an exciting challenge for us, especially as we are celebrating our 15th anniversary this year — 15 years of dance excellence, connectedness, community and resilience!”

Chain Stories is part of the events put on for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and is generously supported by the British Council, Arts Council England, Canal & River Trust, and Black Country Touring. The show will take place at Bumble Hole Local Nature Reserve in Dudley on Saturday, 6 and Sunday, 7 August at 12 pm and 3 pm. Follow Conception Dance Theatre’s Birmingham journey on Facebook (@conceptiondancetheatre) and Instagram (@conception_dance_t).

Conception Dance Theatre