Digicel customers are in for a Primetime treat with the news that Digicel is launching its Prime Up 4 D’Return Carnival Promotion.

This Carnival season Digicel is offering its customers a chance to win loads of amazing prizes to help get them into the vibe for the festive season.

Digicel has partnered with the Oro Mas Band along with some of the major promoters on the island to give its customers a full carnival experience. Customers will be able to win mas band costumes, tickets to some of the biggest shows, a share of $20,000 plus more.

How can customers get in on them? Well, that’s simple too. Digicel’s existing subscribers can simply activate a Prime Plus Bundle, Pay their Bill on time & in Full, purchase a handset, or switch to a postpaid account. New customers can switch their mobile services to Digicel or signup for Digicel Home Internet.

Commenting on the Promotion, Digicel Grenada CEO Merlyn Horsford-Williams said; “It has been 2 years since we have been able to come out and have a full cultural experience here in Grenada for Carnival, we at Digicel are happy and excited to be a part of this experience and look forward with great anticipation for D’Return.”

Better Together

Merlyn Horsford-Williams

Chief Executive Officer

Digicel Grenada