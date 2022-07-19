With the hurricane season upon us, the National Disaster Management Agency’s (NaDMA) Carriacou & Petite Martinique Office is working with the community to prepare for any eventuality.

Assistant Community Programme Officer Diana DeRoche, said that they have been doing a number of outreach programmes to ensure things are in place in case of a hurricane. One such programme, involving students, was a national disaster awareness quiz hosted on the 2 Carriacou-based radio stations, Vibes FM and Sister Isles Radio.

NaDMA officials recently distributed prizes to the winners of the quiz. The prizes, consisting of disaster preparedness items, were donated by a number of stakeholders on the island.

A major concern over the years has been the lack of provision of adequate shelters, should a disaster strike. DeRoche said that with an active shelter management committee and most of the designated shelters in the twin-isle parish up to standard, and with a functioning and fully equipped emergency operations centre, residents should have no fear.

Meanwhile, as the awareness campaign continues, NaDMA Carriacou and Petite Martinique is also planning an open house for 12 August in the town of Hillsborough.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs