The general public is notified that the next Electrical Wireman’s Examination will be held at the TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC), Tanteen St George’s, at 9 am as follows:

Tuesday, 23 August: Theoretical Examination (Hall of the Department of Tourism Hospitality Studies)

Wednesday, 24 August: Practical Examination (Electrical Laboratory)

Thursday, 25 August: Practical Examination (Electrical Laboratory – if necessary)

Persons desirous of sitting this exam must register at the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Botanical Gardens, St George’s or at the Revenue Office, Carriacou no later than Friday, 19 August 2022.

A registration fee of EC$175 must be paid at the Treasury Department or Revenue Offices, including Carriacou.

Applicants are reminded that they must be at least 21 years old, and also to present their letter of recommendation from a Licenced Electrician/Wireman upon registration.

GIS