The Grenada Cultural Foundation (GCF) will be commemorating the 184th Anniversary of Emancipation with a series of activities under the theme “A resilient people overcoming challenges.”

Several young students have recorded a number of Emancipation reflections to bring awareness to some of the atrocities our African Ancestors endured during Slavery. The recordings have presently been broadcast on several radio stations across the nation.

A panel discussion is scheduled for 31 July and will be broadcast live on the GIS from 6-8 pm. The discussion will also be carried live on the GCF Foundation’s and GIS’s Facebook platforms.

The members of the panel include:

Dr Wendy Grenade

Dr Francis Martin

Dr Rev. Osbert James

Josh Hector

Adrian Green

Brenda Baptiste – Host

Wreath-laying ceremonies will be held on Emancipation Day, 1 August at 11:30 am, at the Melville Street Barracks and the Market Square. The ceremony will include the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, Prayers, Scripture Readings, Singing and drumming. The Minister of Sports, Culture and the Arts, Hon. Ron Redhead has been invited to deliver remarks.

The public is invited to commemorate this very special historical day that marks 184 years of Emancipation of our African Ancestors.

Grenada Cultural Foundation