Following the appointment of the Cabinet of Ministers on 30 June, briefings were held with senior Permanent Secretaries and the Cabinet Secretary.

These briefings will be followed by the first official meeting with Cabinet Ministers which is scheduled for Monday, 11 July 2022 in the Cabinet Room, Ministerial Complex.

The Cabinet Ministers will discuss briefings on matters of national security, finance and sectoral issues.

The first Post Cabinet Press Briefing will be held on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 at 10 am.

