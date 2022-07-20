Grenada Cricket Association (GCA) teams and all its parish affiliates will soon be sporting new cricket clothing as part of a 3-year deal with STONEHILL Sports of Pakistan.

The new training outfits were unveiled during a T20 practice match at the Grenada National Stadium on 18 July 2022.

The playing “whites” and “coloured” uniforms will be revealed on the upcoming Grenada Senior Cricket Team Tour of the UK 21 July – 6 August.

Stonehill will supply team kits for all Grenada’s national teams including the senior, under-19, and under-15 teams as well as all representative parish teams from U15s to seniors. A number of clubs will also benefit.

Dwain Gill, President of the Grenada Cricket Association stated: “Our players have used Stonehill uniforms for a few tournaments during the height of the pandemic and the feedback has been excellent in terms of the fit and the feel of the lightweight and performance enhancing fabrics. This deal will help our players and coaches tremendously.”

Sibi Sheikh, Managing Director of Stonehill said: “We at STONEHILL are delighted to be the official clothing sponsor for the Grenada Cricket Association. We appreciate the efforts and hard work of the GCA for the betterment of cricket and we look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

GCA