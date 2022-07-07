The Embassy of the United Mexican States to the Eastern Caribbean States and the Mexican Government presents, in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, announces a call for Grenadian nationals to apply for undergraduate, graduate, postgraduate and postgraduate research levels as part of the 2022 Mexican Government Scholarship.

Eligibility:

MUST be in good physical and mental health and free of contagious diseases

MUST be a Grenadian citizen

MUST be fluent in written and oral Spanish

Please Note: All details on the value and benefits of this scholarship are written in Spanish. Some browsers, such as Microsoft Edge, will provide the option to translate the information.

Deadline for online submission: 24 July 2022.

Areas of study available: PhD (doctorate), master’s and specialisation degrees and bachelor’s and engineering internships in the sciences, law, education, sports, architecture, food, computing, software, nanotechnology, electronics, politics, economy, tourism, business, development, health, nursing, medicine, nutrition, among many others.

Interested individuals are asked to visit the following link to access more details of this scholarship. https://pressroom.oecs.org/government–of–mexico–announces–scholarships–for–oecs–nationals

All applicants MUST submit (1) one copy of ALL required documents to the Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports & Culture no later than 26 July 2022.

For inquiries about the general conditions of this scholarship, please contact [email protected]

GIS