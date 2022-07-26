Giving the fullest support to the festivals celebrated on the islands of Carriacou & Petite Martinique was the pledge given by Minister for Carriacou & Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, Hon. Tevin Andrews.

Minister Andrews was speaking at the official opening ceremony of the 2022 Carriacou Regatta Festival. The Government of Grenada has been a major stakeholder of the August festival. This year, it is providing support to the tune of $150,000.

Minister Andrews said there will be no political interference in the planning and execution of the festivals, and added that Government will continue to provide the necessary support and advice to ensure the events are successful.

The Regatta Festival, which will be held from 29 July to 1 August is being organised by a team of volunteers headed by Lindy Hazel. Hazel, in delivering brief remarks at the opening ceremony, called for the involvement and financial support of the corporate sector, saying this will add to ensuring it is properly executed.

The Regatta, which is in its 57th year, is being held under the theme “Keeping the Culture Alive, While Adjusting to the New Normal.”

Ministry of Carriacou & Petite Martinique Affairs