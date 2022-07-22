The Grenada Tourism Authority and the Grenada Cricket Association have collaborated to increase this country’s visibility amongst the cricketing fraternity in the UK.

The members of the cricket team have embarked on a UK promotional tour, and will visit cricket clubs, schools, county age groups, cricket academies and professional club teams in the UK.

The promotional tour underpins the overall repositioning strategy to have Grenada recognised as the “go to” cricketing destination in the Caribbean.

The cricket tour which began on 20 July will run until 6 August 2022. The 20-player team, ‘Grenada 11’, consists of a mix of legends including Devon Smith, Andre Fletcher, and Junior Murray as well as emerging players looking to make their mark in the game.

The Grenada 11 will play in a number of games and make appearances during the 16-day tour, with matches against teams including the Club Cricket Conference (CCC), United Kingdom Armed Forces Cricket Association (UKAFCA) Hertfordshire County Cricket Club, East Bergholt Cricket Club, the African Caribbean Engagement (ACE) Programme and a 50 over game versus Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.

In addition to the cricket played on the pitch, the GTA will bring an authentic taste of Grenada to the games, providing traditional Grenadian entertainment to include live music, Spicemas carnival costumes, and delicious local food and drinks. Westerhall Estate will provide a lively bar set up at the games, along with some exciting mixology allowing spectators to enjoy the true ‘spirit’ of Grenada.

Petra Roach, CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority stated, “We’re delighted to be able to host this promotional cricket tour in the UK, the birthplace of cricket, to increase our visibility as a leading sports destination. The theme of our tour is around our famous tagline — ‘It’s not just the cricket, it’s a vibe’ — and our aim is to showcase the passion and fervour of Grenadians’ love of the game, whilst continuing to export and share our culture and cuisine for the British to enjoy. This is the perfect backdrop to build excitement around the initiatives we have planned for 2023 and present an unforgettable developmental experience for our younger cricketers and talent identification.”

