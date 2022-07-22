Principals and Grade One Teachers alike, were abuzz with enthusiasm as they participated in the 2022 series of Professional Development Workshops held by GND Schools Inc. (GSI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture.

The training workshops were held from Monday, 11 July to Friday, 15 July 2022 at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium. Principals and Teachers, in Carriacou and Petite Martinique also received training. The workshops were held over a 4-day period at the Hillsborough Government School.

The areas of training included ‘Curriculum, Instruction & Support’ which targeted all Principals, Literacy Coaches and Grade One Teachers on the use of ‘The Spice Reader’ in classrooms. Special training was also held in ‘Library Care and Management’ for all schools that have received GSI libraries, as well as schools that have been selected to receive libraries in 2022.

These were the first face-to-face workshops held by GIS in 2 years due to the impact of Covid-19 and the reception from all participants was overwhelmingly encouraging. With the new school term to begin in September, Principals, Grade One Teachers and trained Literacy Coaches received a refresher on the effective use of the ‘Spice Reader’. Simultaneously, untrained Literacy Coaches and untrained Grade One Teachers received first-time training.

The ‘Library Care and Management’ workshops targeted Teacher Librarians, Support Teachers, Literacy Coaches and Principals.

Speaking at the official opening of the workshops, Andrea Phillip, Chief Executive Officer at GND Schools Inc., said together with their training teams and the endorsement by the Ministry of Education, GSI is intent on moving forward with its business of literacy development. This includes the continuation of upgrading primary school libraries across the state of Grenada and providing ongoing training and support for the beneficiaries of this initiative.

To date, GSI has completed 26 primary school libraries since its inception in 2014 and has plans to deliver several more libraries, at this level, by the end of 2022.

About 200 participants benefitted from the week of training activities, from approximately 48 primary-level schools across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

GSI