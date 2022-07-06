Grenada’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development, Hon. Joseph Andall, met on Tuesday with the Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to Guyana, Ambassador Juan Manuel Pino Vasquez.

Both men discussed matters of mutual concern and interest, such as educational opportunities available in a foreign language, short-term courses, agriculture and its advancing technologies as well as technical assistance in that field. Water resource management was also an area of mutual discussion.

The President of Chile, His Excellency Gabriel Boric, who was elected in March 2022, is only 36 years. Like Grenada’s newly elected Prime Minister, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, he too came into office on a transformation agenda.

GIS